Mumbai: As Construction Set To Resume Post-Monsoon, BMC Issues Guidelines To Curb Air Pollution In The City

Representative Image

As construction activities are set to pick up pace once again after the monsoon season, the BMC has instructed developers to take necessary measures to curb air pollution in the city. A ward-level task force will visit at least three sites weekly to monitor construction-related activities. Strict action will be taken against anyone found to be flouting these norms.

Currently, around 5,000 construction and infrastructure projects are underway in the city. It has been observed that these projects have increased pollution in the environment. In order to curb air pollution, a seven-member committee formed by the BMC prepared a 'Mumbai Air pollution Mitigation plan' in March. The committee suggested immediate and long-term measures to prevent and control environmental pollution.

The implementation of the plan slowed down during the monsoon as most of the construction activities came to a halt. "The construction activities will speed up from next month, so we have issued a circular for the ongoing and proposed building construction works to follow the guidelines provided in the BMC's mitigation plan and take all the required measures at their sites to prevent pollution," said a civic official of BMC's development plan department.

Action against developers

The civic task force formed at the ward level can issue a warning letter to developers who fail to implement air pollution control measures. For non-compliance, punitive action will be taken as per the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act or Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, which also includes a stop work notice. It will also be mandatory for the concerned architect to submit self-certification to comply with the guidelines, said the civic sources.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)