Mumbai: Arrival of 500 veggie trucks at APMC causes stir; safety norms go for a toss

The arrival of around 500 vegetable trucks as opposed to the proposed 100-150 caused a stir at the APMC market in Vashi. Safety measures took a beating as people could be seen jumping the boundary wall of the vegetable market, making a mockery of social distancing norms.

The Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi was opened on Friday, following the state government’s assurance of adequate safety measures inside the wholesale market premises. However, this proved to be empty talk, as there was no social distancing within the market.

Masks and hand sanitisers were forgotten as people were seen jumping the boundary wall of the market on Friday morning, scrambling to buy essential items like vegetables and foodgrain.

The minute people stepped into the market premises, they yanked off their masks and gathered near the tempo or truck that was fruits and vegetables.

A senior trader from the fruit market said although the market was operating at less than half of its capacity, the situation got out of control. “We are forced to open the market despite the risk of contamination of the deadly virus,” said the trader, requesting anonymity.

Even as the administration formed a queue to enter the market, to ensure due precautions were followed, impatient buyers could be seen jumping the boundary wall of the market premises.

Another trader from the vegetable market said social distancing was not feasible at the APMC, where there was no limit to the number of visitors. “We do not know how many people will come, in order to make such arrangements in advance,” said the trader, adding that there are labourers who do not understand the importance of wearing masks and sanitising their hands at this time of crisis.

Another APMC official, requesting anonymity, said there was a fear that in the event of truck drivers coming from remote villages got infected, there was a possibility that people living in those remote villages would also get affected upon the drivers' return. “Without vegetables, people can live. But, if the virus spreads, it will be difficult for everyone,” said the official.

The market administration had taken a suo motu decision and closed the market from March 25. But to ensure the smooth flow of essential commodities, the state government assured that adequate safety measures would be adopted in the market. During a meeting on Wednesday, it was decided to reopen the market in a phased manner.

On Friday, around 500 trucks loaded with vegetables arrived in the market. Due to the shortage of vegetables in the last two days, there was an additional rush in the market. “There was a plan to bring around 100 to 150 trucks loaded with vegetables to control the rush. However, the arrival of 500 trucks of vegetable was unexpected and this caused the situation to go out of control,” said another trader. He added that even farmers need to understand the situation and control the supply.

The administration was seen disinfecting vehicles entering the market premises and ensuring people queued up to enter the vegetable, grain, and fruits market. Visitors were given masks and their hands sanitised. “All the vehicles were disinfected and the market premises were sterilised,” said Shankar Pingle, director, vegetable market. The arrival of 500 trucks loaded with vegetables brought down retail vegetable prices, with most vegetables being available under Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg.