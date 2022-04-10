Mumbai: 'Armyman' dupes home cook of ₹7.38 lakh

The Marine Drive police are looking for a fraudster who duped a home cook to the tune of ₹7.38 lakh by posing as an army man. On the pretext of placing an order, the fraudster said that the payment system in the army is different and claimed that whatever money she send to him, he would return double the amount and tricked her.

The 56-year-old victim, a resident of D road in Churchgate has been taking food orders for many years. Last week a man named Jora Singh texted her and claimed that he is speaking from the Army camp at Vakola and said he wanted 200 kg dates. The home cook replied that she can send only 7-8 kilogram dates for which she would charge ₹15,000.

On Thursday he contacted her and said that the army payment system is different and claimed he would send her double the amount of what she sent to him.

At first, he asked her to send ₹15,000, and the woman who was unaware of such fraud ended up paying the money, instead of transferring her ₹30,000, he asked her to send ₹30,000 claiming her payment is under process.

The woman believed him and transferred the money to which he claimed that the woman is delaying the payment and demanded ₹48,500 otherwise all her money would be frozen. By threatening her with the same trick, the fraudster made her transfer a total of ₹7,38,825.

After realising her mistake the home cook stopped her conversation and approached the Marine drive police.

We have registered an offence under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D ( punishment for cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) act and our investigation is underway, said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:17 PM IST