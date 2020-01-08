Mumbai: Army medals amongst Rs 1.25 crore stolen booty returned to owners

Bhayandar: Often ridiculed for shoddy investigations, sleuths of the Thane (rural) police ushered into the new year by turning Good Samaritans, as they cracked a series of theft cases and returned a stolen booty worth more than Rs 1.25 crore including gold ornaments, bikes, mobiles and electronic gadgets to their rightful owners (complainants) on Tuesday afternoon.

The distribution ceremony was held in Thane in the presence of SP Shivaji Rathod, Additional SP Sanjay Patil and Deputy SP (Home) Ashok Naik.

Amongst the recipients was retired army officer Sunny Thomas, who thanked the police for immediately nabbing the thieves and recovering the stolen medals, which according to him were the major achievements of his life.

Most of the recipients could not believe their luck at getting back the valuables for which they had given up all hope. “We never thought that all our belongings and our entire savings will be recovered and returned.

Our trust in the police has doubled after this,” said Vaishali Deshmukh, whose house was burgled. “We were hesitant to even lodge a police complaint, but the cops were very co-operative,” she added while thanking the police personnel.

Others shared similar feelings while getting back their valuables. The police banked upon the provisions in Code of Criminal Procedure to return the recovered movable property to the concerned complainants after due verification.