Mumbai: Armaan Kohli drugs case: Two others held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday detained two more persons from Juhu in connection with the case involving actor Armaan Kohli.

Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said the detained persons were involved in supplying contraband to another arrested accused Ajay Singh. He said they used to procure mephedrone (MD) from a foreign national. “We have seized MD in intermediate quantities from the detained persons. From Kohli’s phone record, it has come to light that he was in touch with a Nigerian drug peddler. Whether Kohli was into consumption, supply and financing of drugs will be examined,” said Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Singh were produced before the court on Monday and were remanded to NCB custody till September 1.

The 49-year-old actor was arrested on Sunday after his house was searched on Saturday. The NCB claims it found 1.2 gm cocaine at his Andheri residence, following which he was detained and placed under arrest.

The peddler, the agency claims, was arrested earlier, too, by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the city police. That was in a case concerning recovery of ephedrine.

Kohli has acted as a child artist in films directed by his father. He made his debut as a lead actor in a 1992 film Virodhi and has acted in 17 films till date. He has also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ Actor Armaan Kohli sent to NCB custody till September 1 in drugs case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:26 AM IST