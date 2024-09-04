Mumbai: Areca Nuts Worth ₹9.23 Crore Seized At Nhava Sheva Port, Exporter Arrested At Goa Airport

Areca nuts worth Rs9 cr seized; 1 held | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: A major consignment of areca nuts worth Rs9.23 crore has been recently seized at Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House, Nhava Sheva, while the alleged exporter was arrested at the Goa airport. The contraband was concealed in 15 containers and mis-declared as bitumen and LLDP (industrial product).

Probe revealed that the overseas supplier, an Indian-origin person Harsh Rajyaguru, played a key role in smuggling the nuts hence a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him, said an official.

“The accused was intercepted at the Goa airport by the Bureau of Immigration. There were inconsistencies in his statement regarding the mode of placement of purchase order and areca nut dealing,” said the official. However, mail placing order for areca nut was found with him apart from the related financial trail, the official added.