Mumbai: Applicant who faked height during a recruitment drive is acquitted

Nearly 14 years after a man allegedly tried to hoodwink the police during a recruitment drive held in March 2006, a magistrate acquitted him this week.

Sub-Inspector Shivaji Tavde had filed a complaint against 35-year-old Santosh Bhosale from Beed under section 420 of the IPC (cheating). As per the complaint filed at Worli police station, Bhosale had come as an applicant during a police recruitment drive held at the police headquarters where Tavde was on recruitment duty.

While Bhosale's height was being measured, Tavde felt there was some unnatural height to the middle portion of his head. He had asked the constable who was measuring the height to confirm what that is. They found that the man had stuck tape over rubber and stuck it on the middle portion of his head to trick the police by increasing his height. Tavde brought the matter to the notice of his senior and a complaint was lodged against Bhosale.

While acquitting the man, the court observed that only one witness was examined in the course of the trial. The defence of the accused had been that it was a false case.

Magistrate BB Gaware noted in his judgment that though the prosecution was given ample opportunity to bring witnesses, it thought it sufficient to examine only one witness. While the witness has stated the incident as alleged by the prosecution, the court observed further that the witness who said he was measuring the height of Bhosale during the drive, did not have his application before him and did not know the height Bhosale had mentioned in his application.

“Prosecution did not examine the complainant and the investigation officer. Even the seizure panchnama is not proven,” the court observed and stated that “Only on the testimony of one witness it cannot be proved that the accused committed the crime”.