Mumbai: API, constable booked by ACB in graft case

The Navi Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have booked an assistant police inspector (API) and a constable from Karjat police station, in an illegal gratification case.

The accused police officials had allegedly demanded a bribe from a person for helping her relatives in securing bail and for not taking action against other relatives wanted in a criminal case registered by the Karjat police.



The accused public servants have been identified as API Sunita Athane and constable Sachin Narute from Karjat police station.



According to the ACB, a criminal case was registered at Karjat police station against her in-laws and three of her relatives were also arrested in the said offence. As per the complainant, in order to help the complainant in securing bail of three of her arrested relatives and not to take further action against 12 other relatives of her wanted in the case, the accused public servants had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh and had later settled the bribe amount for Rs 50000.



"The complainant did not want to pay the bribe and approached the ACB after which a trap was laid on Wednesday and Narute was caught red-handed accepting bribe on the instructions of Athane. Further investigation is going on in the case," said an ACB official.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:07 PM IST