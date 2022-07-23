Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes drugs worth over Rs 3 crore in June

The Anti-Narcotics Cell in Mumbai seized drugs worth over Rs 3 crore, and registered 83 cases, arresting 99 accused, in June.
Officials said the total value of the seized drugs is Rs 3.68 crore, which includes mephedrone, heroin, cannabis and marijuana, the latter topping the charts in terms of quantity, with over 104 kg.
Mephedrone leads with Rs 3.38 crore worth of the drug being seized last month.
