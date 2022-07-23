e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes drugs worth over Rs 3 crore in June

Mephedrone leads with Rs 3.38 crore worth of the drug being seized last month.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes drugs worth over Rs 3 crore in June | File Photo

The Anti-Narcotics Cell in Mumbai seized drugs worth over Rs 3 crore, and registered 83 cases, arresting 99 accused, in June.

Officials said the total value of the seized drugs is Rs 3.68 crore, which includes mephedrone, heroin, cannabis and marijuana, the latter topping the charts in terms of quantity, with over 104 kg.

Mephedrone leads with Rs 3.38 crore worth of the drug being seized last month.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes drugs worth over Rs 3 crore in June

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

5 dead after truck mows down Kanwar devotees in UP's Hathras, 1 injured

5 dead after truck mows down Kanwar devotees in UP's Hathras, 1 injured

Andhra Pradesh man found dead in Isha yoga centre in Coimbatore

Andhra Pradesh man found dead in Isha yoga centre in Coimbatore

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

CBSE Class 12 results 2022: These Karnataka toppers dream of becoming doctors

CBSE Class 12 results 2022: These Karnataka toppers dream of becoming doctors