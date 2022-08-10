Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seize 266 kg ganja; two held

Photo: File

In another major seizure of drugs this year, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two people who were allegedly found to be transporting over 266 kilograms of marijuana.

According to police officials, the Bandra Unit of the ANC had received a tip-off about the large-scale movement of drugs, based on which a trap was laid near the Airoli junction at Bhandup East.

“Based on the tip-off, a team was waiting at the spot when two luxury cars were spotted. They matched the information that we had received and were stopped and searched, after which we found several bags of marijuana hidden under the seats of the vehicles," said an ANC officer.

The drugs and the accused, identified as Ashwin Kumar, 32, and Raju Lohar, 24, were taken to the ANC's Bandra unit, where the drugs were weighed and confirmed to be 266 kilograms, worth Rs 66.5 lakh.

The duo were subsequently placed under arrest, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalwade, ANC. The vehicles they were using for travel too are suspected to be stolen.

"Both the accused were involved in the illegal trafficking of marijuana for quite a while. They would buy the drugs in bulk from suppliers based outside Mumbai and transport them into the city late at night in cars or SUVs. The transporting would deliberately be done at night, to avoid the comparatively stricter police checks conducted through the day," said the officer.

The ANC is now investigating their links with suppliers and buyers both in and outside Mumbai. The duo have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.