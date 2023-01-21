Mumbai: Anti-narcotics cell arrests 27-year-old with heroin worth ₹ 1.3 crore

Representative image |

The Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested a 27-year-old man for alleged possession of heroin worth ₹ 1.3 crore in suburban Santacruz, an official said on Saturday.

Accused held after suspicion

Officials of the ANC's Kandivali unit apprehended the accused when he was roaming suspiciously near Vakola bridge on Friday evening, the official said.

On searching his bag, officials recovered 325 gm of heroin, valued at ₹ 1.3 crore. The accused had come to Santacruz to deliver the contraband to his clients, he said.

Booked under NDPS act

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)