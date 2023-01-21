Mumbai: Anti-narcotics cell arrests 27-year-old with heroin worth ₹ 1.3 crore

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Anti-narcotics cell arrests 27-year-old with heroin worth ₹ 1.3 crore

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Representative image |
The Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested a 27-year-old man for alleged possession of heroin worth ₹ 1.3 crore in suburban Santacruz, an official said on Saturday.

Accused held after suspicion

Officials of the ANC's Kandivali unit apprehended the accused when he was roaming suspiciously near Vakola bridge on Friday evening, the official said.

On searching his bag, officials recovered 325 gm of heroin, valued at ₹ 1.3 crore. The accused had come to Santacruz to deliver the contraband to his clients, he said.

Booked under NDPS act

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

