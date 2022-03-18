Mumbai: Anti-Narcotic Cell arrests foreign national with 138 grams mephedrone worth Rs 13. 80 lakhs in Santacruz

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch have arrested a 35-year-old man foreign national and have found 138 grams of mephedrone with his possession worth Rs 13. 80 lakhs.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Oduburu Somutochuku alias Lucky Moses 35, who has been staying in Nalasopara and is from Nigeria. The Ghatkopar Unit of ANC received information about the mephedrone being supplied across Mumbai and suburbs. "As per information a trap was laid near Kalina near Santacruz and the foreign national was caught with possession of 138 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 13. 80 lakhs," said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC.

Lata Sutar, senior police inspector, ANC, Ghatkopar unit confirmed that case has been registered under relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance Act. "During the investigation we found that he was smuggling and supplying the drugs across Mumbai and suburbs. They came for a delivery to peddler. They usually come to Mumbai to deliver drugs to trusted peddlers. We are further investigating source from where he was getting the drugs and who all are involved in the supply chain," added Sutar.



The ANC, Bandra Unit had also arrested three people and found 346 codeine syrup bottles worth Rs 60,550. The police said the arrested three accused are identified as Samir Shaikh 28, Bilal Khan 22 and Aktar Shaikh 30. The police said the cough bottles were in high demand among Mumbaikars. It was supplied across Kurla, Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar areas. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the NDPS act.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:01 PM IST