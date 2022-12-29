Mumbai: Another suspected measles death; toll at 15

Representative Image

Mumbai: The city on Dec 22 reported one more suspected measles death, taking the toll to 15, including nine confirmed fatalities and six suspected ones. In the latest case, a nine-year-old Madanpura resident, who had not taken the measles vaccine, succumbed to his illness at the BMC hospital. However, the actual cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem. The swab taken from the throat of the deceased tested positive for measles but the exact reason will be confirmed after review by the death committee, said senior health officials.

“The patient had a fever, cough and cold and developed a body rash on Dec 17. Five days later the patient suffered breathlessness hence he was taken to a local hospital. He was further referred to the BMC hospital as he was suspected to be a measles case,” said a senior health official. He was given oxygen and despite resuscitative measures, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at 2.10 am, the official added.

Meanwhile, the civic health department is speedily conducting vaccination drives at construction sites to inoculate kids, including homeless ones, who have missed their doses. So far, 154 kids have received their first measles shot while 61 others got the second dose.