Mumbai: Another suspected measles death; toll at 13

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: Another suspected measles death was reported on Thursday. An eight-year-old boy from Govandi succumbed due to multi-organ dysfunction syndrome with bronchopneumonia at a civic hospital. Now, the total number of measles fatalities have risen to 13, including two suspected deaths.

Describing the boy's condition, a doctor said, “The patient suffered from fever, cough, cold, maculopapular rash and decreased respiratory activity. Following which, he was admitted to a civic hospital. However, the patient's condition worsened and he was transferred to a private hospital on Nov 21, where he was on a ventilator.” However, his condition continued to deteriorate and he expired at 1.10 pm today, the doctor added.

The total number of confirmed cases has now increased to 252, while suspected cases of fever and rash have jumped to 3,695. Two kids are still on a ventilator. Officials blamed the measles spike on Covid, saying the pandemic disrupted routine immunisation.

“Amid Covid, the vaccination got impacted. We have around 20,000 children who didn’t get the measles vaccine. Now, we are tracking all these children and holding vaccination camps on priority,” said BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare.