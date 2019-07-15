Mumbai: Another sex racket busted in Mira Road

Bhayandar: The Mira Road police, along with their counterparts in the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Thane (rural) police, busted another high profile prostitution racket operating in the guise of a spa and wellness centre in a posh residential colony in Bhayandar.

On a tip-off, a team, led by senior inspector Shekhar Dombe and API Devidas Donde on the orders of Assistant SP Atul Kulkarni, sent a decoy customer to strike a deal with the spa operator. The team swooped down on H2O Spa and Wellness Centre at Latiff Park, Kanakia, in Mira Road on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the manager of the shady establishment, Devendra Yadgiri Lingampal (27), was caught redhanded, accepting money for facilitating the rendezvous. The police rescued a woman from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers.

A case under Section 370, IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered against the accused, for posting online ads to lure potential clientele by offering massage services.

Not ruling out more arrests, police said a hunt was on to apprehend the operator and owner of the spa, the actual beneficiaries of the flesh trade. “Action will continue until we flush out all establishments involved in illegal and immoral activities,” said ASP Atul Kulkarni.

The arrested accused was remanded in custody after he was produced in the district sessions Court, Thane. The rescued woman was sent to a rehabilitation centre. Further probes were on. Notably, Last week, the Thane (rural) police had busted a similar sex racket operating from De Paradise Spa in the Kashimira’s Penkarpada area.