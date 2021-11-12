Mumbai: Another major fire engulfs scrap godown in Mankhurd

The scrap warehouse at Mankhurd's Mandala area near Kurla was once again engulfed in flames on Friday. The major blaze (Level 3) that broke out at around 3.12 am on Friday affected 15 other godowns next to it, no casualties were reported, officials said.



It took five hours of long fire fighting by the Mumbai Fire brigade personnel to control and extinguish the fire.



The fire brigade pressed 13 fire engines and 12 water tankers to the spot, according to information from the Mumbai fire brigade.



Assistant Commissioner of the M/East ward, Mahendra Ubale, who was at the site said, “Over 15 other structures (all godowns) have been being affected by the fire as it spread quickly. The land is owned by the collector and leased to those who are operating the godown. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet."



Meanwhile, the police have also registered a case suspecting arson and are investigating further.



This is not the first arson case in Godowns in the Mandala area. There are fire incidents almost every year. There are various scrap godowns including textiles, wood, plastics, and chemicals, etc. These are all combustible materials and hence fire spreads quickly officials said. "Luckily, there is no residential settlement nearby, otherwise the risk casualties would have increased," an official said.



Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:47 PM IST