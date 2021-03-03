Mumbai: Another gunpoint robbery rocks Bhayandar

Less than two months after armed dacoits looted a gold and diamond showroom in Mira Road, a jewellery making unit in Bhayandar was robbed at gunpoint by a masked man on Tuesday.

The darling daylight crime which was reported from the Navghar area of Bhayandar (E) has not only left local traders a worried lot, but has also posed a serious question mark on patrolling arrangements put in place by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate.

Pretending to be a customer, the accused walked into the jewellery making unit at around 4 pm. After picking up a conversation in context to the price of gold and making charges with the owner’s brother- Telaram Modi, the accused suddenly whipped out a revolver and fled with gold worth Rs. 16 lakhs, cash amounting Rs. 1.6 lakh and Telaram’s mobile phone.

The entire sequence of events have been captured in the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. The Navghar police are conducting further investigations into the case. In the Mira Road heist case, the MBVV police managed to arrest all the five dacoits and booked them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).