Mumbai: Another Developer’s Property To Be Auctioned For Not Complying With MahaRERA’s Orders

Mumbai: The property of one more developer will be auctioned to recover compensation that the company did not comply with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA’s) order.

Mantang Infrastructure has a project in Karjat and is liable to pay ₹35,54,196 to a home buyer, which the regulator had ordered to cough up back in May 2022.

“Due to defaulting and violating MahaRERA’s order, the property will be auctioned off to recover the compensation amount. This action comes after similar action was initiated against some erring developers having projects in Panvel and Pune and who did not comply with the recovery warrants issued by MahaRERA,” said an official.

Two flats in the builder’s project at Pokharkarwadi in Karjat Tehsil have been attached and the auction will be conducted on August 22 at the Kasheli gram panchayat office.

“If the developer would want to not let the auction take place, payment of the compensation amount will have to be done well in advance,” added the official.

104 warrants issued so far

So far, the housing regulator has issued 104 warrants in response to various complaints in 42 projects in the Raigad district. The total amount of these warrants is ₹20.90 crores. Out of these 104 warrants, against 52 warrants a sum of ₹6.72 crores have been recovered so far.

Usually, the grievances at MahaRERA pertains to flat buyers not getting possession of the apartments as per the timelines committed by the developers, partial abandonment of projects, non-maintenance of prescribed quality, etc. In case of a default by the developer in paying interest or compensation or a refund within the prescribed time frame such action of auctioning of property is initiated.

