Mumbai: Another day of a slight rise in Covid cases

There was a slight drop in the daily Covid-19 cases in the city on Thursday, with 418 new cases and six fatalities reported in 24 hours. The total case count has risen to 7,43,414 with 16,116 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of Mumbai has marginally increased to 1,159 days, while the recovery and weekly growth rate remains constant at 97 per cent and 0.06 per cent.

Maharashtra also witnessed a surge in cases on Thursday, with 3,105 new infections and 50 deaths recorded in 24 hours, pushing the tally to 65,53,961 and 1,39,117 fatalities.

According to BMC officials, the city is in a much better position than what was anticipated owing to the fear of Covid-19. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “The period till October 5 is crucial, by when we will understand the spread pattern after Ganesh festival.”

A senior health official said the state is monitoring as the numbers could see some rise owing to crowding in the past two weeks due to the festival season. Moreover, they are also increasing testing during this period, which will help them diagnose cases and control the transmission.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:09 AM IST