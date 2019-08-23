Mumbai: Another case filed against Anees Ibrahim’s close aide

Mumbai: The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a fake passport case against Mohammad Altaf Latreef Saeed (40), a close aide of underworld don Anees Ibrahim. This is the second case registered against him.

On August 12, AEC had arrested Altaf after he landed at Kannur Airport in Kerala, while he was returning from Dubai. AEC then was looking out for Altaf in an extortion case and had issued a “Look Out Notice” against him.

After his arrest, AEC seized three passportsfrom him—his original passport and two bogus passports of one from Mangalore and another that he renewed from Dubai.

After the recovery of the bogus passports, AEC registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating and forgery and under the relevant sections of the Passport Act.

According to AEC, Altaf is a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees and is frequently in contact with the don. “He manages most of Ibrahim’s dealings, for which he frequently travels to Dubai,” said an officer.

On August 12, AEC arrested Altaf under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for threatening a hotelier for extortion in 2018.

Two days after registering an FIR for the fake passports, AEC took Altaf in its custody from the Arthur Road Jail, where he was currently lodged. On Thursday, he was produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for four days.