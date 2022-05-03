Mumbai: Annual East Indian Sann festival held at St. Andrew’s School in Bandra

The annual East Indian Sann festival of the East Indian Community of Mumbai was held on Tuesday at St. Andrew’s School, Bandra West, where different food specialties from Kunbis, Agris, Kolis, and Bhandaris were enjoyed with live Jazz music.

The president of Bombay East Indian Association, and ex corporator Tulip Miranda said, “This festival showcases the East Indian community where people come and enjoy not only the food but also the cultural events and celebration.”

She said that such events bring people back to their roots which are somehow forgotten. “Especially the youth, which is why we involve them, too,” she said, adding that there also are different dialogues during such events for the upliftment of the community, like education, social and culture. “The next event of our community is the East Indian Mahotsav on May 22 at Uttan, where there will be the celebration of the Holy mass by the Archbishop.”

Gleason Baretto, an East Indian community member said, “This festival is to promote our food specialities. We have around 50 stalls, out of which 35 are food stalls and other stalls are for clothing like ‘lugra’ and different types of jewellery of our community. There is a special masala called the ‘bottle masala’ which is made out of various spices and ingredients. This homemade powder is added to most of the East Indian delicacies.”

“The festival is being held next to a football turf, where a tournament between 16 teams from various gaothans (villages) is being organised to encourage community talent,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:08 PM IST