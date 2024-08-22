Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh Urges Swift Implementation Of Pending Shakti Act To Curb Crimes Against Women In Maharashtra

Anil Deshmukh |

Former Home Minister and NCP leader, Anil Deshmukh, claimed that his MVA government had introduced the 'Shakti' law to protect women and children, which included a provision for the death penalty. However, the BJP-led Union government has not passed the law and has kept it pending for three years. He called a press conference on Wednesday morning. Anil Deshmukh has asked the state government when the Shakti Act, which provides for the death penalty for perpetrators, will be implemented in Maharashtra.

He said, "To reduce the atrocities against women and young girls in the state, I made efforts to introduce the Shakti Act in Maharashtra, similar to the one in Andhra Pradesh, while I was the Home Minister. This act includes a provision for the death penalty for the perpetrator. After this, the act was sent to the central government three years ago for final approval after being passed by the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly. However, the act has not yet received final approval."

Anil Deshmukh stated that after the incident of abuse of two young girls in Badlapur, the issue of women's and young girls' safety in Maharashtra has once again come to the forefront. After such incidents, there is a demand for the death penalty for the accused. However, the current law in Maharashtra concerning perpetrators does not include the death penalty. "To reduce the atrocities against women and young girls in the state, I had, as Home Minister, taken senior IPS and IAS officers to Andhra Pradesh to study their law. Subsequently, efforts were made to introduce the Shakti Act in Maharashtra based on that law."

Deshmukh further mentioned that a 21-member committee was formed to draft the Shakti Act. This committee included all party legislators from the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly, as well as senior IPS and IAS officers. The committee held meetings in Mumbai, Aurangabad, and Nagpur, and discussed with several organizations working on women's issues to deliberate on what provisions should be included in the act. The draft was then prepared and passed by Maharashtra's Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly. However, for the past three years, the act has been pending final approval with the central government. Deshmukh demanded that the BJP-led government in the state, which works for the cherished chair, should pursue the central government to ensure that the Shakti Act is implemented in Maharashtra as soon as possible to reduce incidents of abuse against women and young girls.

Deshmukh also stated that in connection with the delay in action in the Badlapur case, two employees, including the senior police inspector of Badlapur, have been suspended. However, there is a need to investigate whether there was any pressure on the senior police inspector to suppress the case.