Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh seeks bail in money laundering case against him

Former state home minister and Nationalist Congress Party’s leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday filed a bail application before a special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the money laundering case against him.

The court had recently denied him default bail which he had sought on the ground that his custody had been extended beyond the 60-day period after his arrest, even when the court had not taken cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against him.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:00 PM IST