 Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh, out on bail in corruption case, allowed to travel outside city
Anil Deshmukh had made a plea through his advocate Inderpal Singh for the travel as he wanted to visit his constituency and also renew his social and family ties in his home district.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh | ANI

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has permitted NCP leader Anil Deshmukh to travel out of greater Mumbai including to Nagpur between Mar 18 and Apr 26, 2023.

Deshmukh is out on bail in a corruption case of the central agency. He had made a plea through his advocate Inderpal Singh for the travel as he wanted to visit his constituency and also renew his social and family ties in his home district.

Deshmukh also intends to travel to Delhi for consultation with his lawyers.

The court has directed him to attend the CBI's office as required by his bail conditions. It also directed him to immediately furnish the itinerary of his travel and addresses of contact numbers during the period of his stay.

