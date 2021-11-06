Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh brought to Arthur Road Jail after special court orders 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was brought to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai after a Mumbai special court on Saturday sent him to 14-day judicial custody in the money laundering case.

Deshmukh was arrested by ED late Monday night after over 12 hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment.

He was produced before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who remanded him to ED custody till November 6.

"The ED was asking for a further extension of custody for nine days. We argued that the ground ED is presenting today is the same as what they presented in the earlier hearing. Therefore, their prayer was rejected and Deshmukh was sent to judicial custody," said Vikram Chaudhary, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer in a statement.

The ED alleged that Deshmukh while serving as home minister, misused his official position and through controversial cop, Sachin Waze collected ₹4.70 crores from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ED's case is based on the CBI's corruption FIR against Deshmukh wherein Ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Deshmukh had asked dismissed cop Sachin Waze and two other officers to illegally collect Rs 100 crore from bar owners every month for him.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 09:53 PM IST