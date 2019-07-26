Mumbai: Andheri woman hangs self after marital spat

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman hanged herself to death on Wednesday at her Andheri residence after a heated argument with her husband. Archana Kadam, a housewife, committed suicide hours after her husband stormed off after the fight, leaving her alone in the house.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the husband returned to find his wife hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. MIDC Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

According to police sources, the couple fought frequently over trivial issues, but on Wednesday, the argument escalated. When things went out of hand, Archana's husband left home and went to his brother's place for the night.

When he returned the next morning, around 11 am, Archana did not answer the doorbell. "The husband tried to break open the door but was unsuccessful.

He later called the police control room, who reached the spot and managed to do so," said an officer from MIDC police station. After opening the bedroom door, Archana was seen hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police immediately rushed her to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police said they do not suspect any foul play.