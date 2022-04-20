Mumbai: Andheri station a mess as skywalk shut over trouble by miscreants

The Andheri East skywalk has been completely shut down by the BMC K-East ward following rising complaints over miscreant activities on it. While the complaints have been made by residents from the neighbourhood buildings, users of the skywalk are divided on the move to shut it. While some find it inconvenient as the road below is full of autorickshaws and buses, others feel the skywalk is not needed.

Assistant municipal commissioner Prashant Sapkale said, “The skywalk was not in use and was abandoned by the bridges department. It was mainly used by miscreants at night and we were receiving several such complaints. The local MLA then instructed that it should be shut.”

Local Legislator Ramesh Latke, who wrote a letter highlighting the issue, told the Free Press Journal that they surveyed its use thrice a day and found that it was rarely used. “It has become a nuisance for local residents. They had complained of theft and robbery, besides pointing out anti-social activities on it,” he said.

An active member of the Andheri Welfare Association, Jitu said, “People have sold their flats and left from this place due to the skywalk. Residents of the second and third floors are really troubled as the skywalk is visible from their houses. Moreover, miscreants have been involved in eve teasing. Even college-going people are found loitering here.”

Some others expressed their disappointment. Suresh Kumar Ganagani, who works in the area, said, “The entire skywalk should not have been shut. Now we have to take the road during peak hours, where people queue up for autos and buses. There is no space.” Another user Karan Jotwani said, “Its closing down doesn’t make any sense as it used to cater to a lot of people like me.”

Jitu, however, questioned this stand and said such users don’t take the skywalk till Gokhale bridge. “The stretch above the bus and auto stand is not a part of the skywalk but connected with the skywalk. However, the BMC can open up that arm. But the skywalk that ends at Gokhale bridge should be dismantled.”

Two voices about the issue

Why should all arms of the skywalk be shut? If there was an issue with anti-social elements, it should have been dealt with sternly. Senior citizens find it convenient to use the skywalk as compared to crossing dense traffic.

Dhaval Shah, Andheri Lokhandwala Citizens’ Association

The skywalk is shut as it connects with Gokhale bridge, which is under construction. It has also been shut for repairs. However, we will try to address the situation if people are getting inconvenienced.

Satish Thosar

Chief Engineer Bridges Department, BMC

