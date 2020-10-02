Mumbai: Andheri Police foils alleged suicide attempt of a 20-year-old

Andheri Police foiled an alleged suicide attempt of a 20-year-old student who was sitting on the terrace of a six-storey building on Friday afternoon. A police team rushed to the spot and managed to convince the teen to get off the terrace and rescued her in time.

According to police, the girls was seen sitting on the terrace of a highrise in Andheri. A police team was alerted about the call at 3.34 pm and they reached the spot. The girl was attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the terrace, and the police team tried to make contact with her.

Check the video here: