Mumbai: Andheri Police foils alleged suicide attempt of a 20-year-old

Andheri Police foiled an alleged suicide attempt of a 20-year-old student who was sitting on the terrace of a six-storey building on Friday afternoon. A police team rushed to the spot and managed to convince the teen to get off the terrace and rescued her in time.
According to police, the girls was seen sitting on the terrace of a highrise in Andheri. A police team was alerted about the call at 3.34 pm and they reached the spot. The girl was attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the terrace, and the police team tried to make contact with her.
Check the video here:
Police sub-inspector Dnyaneshwar Jadhav and inspector Shivaji Pavade, along with other constables attached to Andheri police station reached the spot. An official said, while a policeman kept the girl busy in trying to talk her out of committing suicide, another personnel climbed on the water tank atop the terrace and rescued the teen.
She was safely rescued and brought to the police station for counselling. During the probe, it was revealed that the girl was taking the extreme step due to personal family problems. "She was given counseling and was rescued by our officers who risked their own lives to save hers," said Vijay Belge, senior inspector of Andheri police station.
