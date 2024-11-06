Mumbai: Andheri Police Book 2 For Blackmailing 55-Year-Old Builder Over ₹25 Lakh Extortion Attempt

Mumbai: Andheri police book two individuals for blackmailing a builder over a Rs25 lakh extortion attempt | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Andheri police have booked two acquaintances, including a woman, of a builder for allegedly blackmailing him and attempting to extort Rs 25 lakh.

The 55-year-old developer lives with his family in Chikuwadi, Borivali West, and has a construction site at Panipat Chowk on Nagardas Road in Andheri. In his complaint, he said that he came into contact with the woman, Sapna Wazir alias Lubna Azan Wazir, through Jitendra Doshi, another accused who used to visit his home and office for puja-related works.

The builder said that Doshi introduced him to Wazir in January and that they gradually became good friends. He further claimed that even helped the woman financially and gave her around Rs50 lakh till October.

However, she kept demanding more money and later threatened the builder that she would file a case of sexual harassment and suicide abetment if he didn't comply, said the FIR. She repeatedly blackmailed him and sought Rs 25 lakh, while warning to publicly defame him, prompting the builder to approach the police, the FIR added.

A case has been filed under sections 308 (6) (extortion by putting a person in fear of an accusation) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.