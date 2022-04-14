Mumbai: Andheri-Ghatkopar metro introduces 'What's app' ticket; here is how you can get it

Mumbai's first Metro rail of Metro One seems to be struggling to cut costs on paper sold as paper tickets. And so on April 14, they started an e-ticketing system on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor wherein passengers can use WhatsApp message to generate e-ticket rather than carry physical paper ticket.

This green initiative will help save at least 228 trees every year plus cost of printing paper tickets which comes to around Rs 32.85 lakh per year. According to officials from Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), they sell 1.25 lakh average number daily tickets out of which 80 per cent of it's are paper tickets. The MMOPL officials said that passengers still prefer paper tickets over other options like Card or Mobile tickets.

Explaining the new form of ticketing, which according to R-Infra’s MMMOPL, will be the first Mass Rapid Transit System in the world to offer e-ticket on WhatsApp. “This is an extension of the Paper QR Ticket currently available at ticket counters. Going forward, we request our commuters to opt for an e-Ticket which will be delivered on WhatsApp. This will help us eliminate paper tickets and promote digital ticketing,” said an official from MMOPL.

The e-ticket will be live for 20 minutes once bought and needs to be scanned at the departing station. After which the user will have to redo the entire process if needs to buy a ticket. Once the journey starts, it will be active for 75 minutes for the entire journey time. The return ticket will be active through the day.

This form of ticketing will be easily accessible, e-tickets will not be affected by any weather condition unlike paper tickets that tear or its ink gets wiped off if it gets wet, there is no fear of losing ticket and easy use at automatic gates. Moreover, the staff at the ticketing counter will be able to issue more tickets, currently, they issue 6-6.5 tickets in a minute, that will improve to 12-13 tickets per minute as the time taken to print the ticket gets eliminated.

An MMOPL spokesperson said, “Mumbai Metro One has a proud record of bringing out ticketing products that are world-class and add to a positive commuter experience. We are happy to have launched an e-Ticket that maximizes value for our commuters and enables them to enjoy seamless metro rides. We are confident that the commuters will find immense benefit in this product and go green.”

This will also save trees, claim MMOPL officials. According to them, if they print 1.60 lakh tickets in a day, then it is equivalent to cutting one tree. At present MMOPL is selling 1.25 lakh tickets out of which close to 1 lakh paper tickets. According to officials, the rough calculations come to saving of around 228 trees in a year.

How to use:

- WhatsApp “Hi” to 9670008889 or Scan QR Code.

- It will show options of origin and destination stations that need to be selected, single/return journey etc.

- An OTP will be generated that needs to be shared at the Ticket Counter along with cash.

- Use e-Ticket for travel after scanning it.

- The e-ticket will show fare, date and time of issuance as well.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:20 PM IST