Mumbai: Andheri citizen’s group fights pigeon menace

Mumbai: With civic officials busy battling the dreaded coronavirus, Mumbaikars have taken the responsibility of stopping the menace of pigeon feeding in their own hands.
Residents of Andheri west, Oshiwara and Lokhandwala have joined hands and started a drive against pigeon feeding that has been bothering the residents of suburban Mumbai for sometime now.
Many residents have complained that pigeons sit on the AC ducts and leave their droppings that cause a severe health and hygiene hazard. Residents have also complained of respiratory and lung infections caused due to the presence of this bird. “We are not against feeding of any animals or birds, but such activities should not be done at the cost of health,” said Rita Desai, a Lokhandwala resident.
More than 40 residents from different walks of life have voluntarily taken part in these clean up drives. The volunteers are allotted slots between 6 am in the morning and 7 pm in the evening. The residents also run an awareness campaign against littering, thus spreading the importance of hygiene and sanitation.
The citizens claimed they have written more than 500 letters to the civic body to stop the menace. Earlier, on February, BMC on its twitter handle claimed to have solved the problem. However, residents say it was mere intervention and the problem never stopped. “BMC's interference didn't solve the problem. That is why we were compelled to hit the road,” Singh added.
