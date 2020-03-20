Mumbai: Andheri citizen’s group fights pigeon menace

Mumbai: With civic officials busy battling the dreaded coronavirus, Mumbaikars have taken the responsibility of stopping the menace of pigeon feeding in their own hands.

Residents of Andheri west, Oshiwara and Lokhandwala have joined hands and started a drive against pigeon feeding that has been bothering the residents of suburban Mumbai for sometime now.

Many residents have complained that pigeons sit on the AC ducts and leave their droppings that cause a severe health and hygiene hazard. Residents have also complained of respiratory and lung infections caused due to the presence of this bird. “We are not against feeding of any animals or birds, but such activities should not be done at the cost of health,” said Rita Desai, a Lokhandwala resident.