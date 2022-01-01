Mumbai: ANC nabs three Nigerians with drugs worth Rs 3.18 crore

Three Nigerian nationals were arrested here for alleged possession of various drugs worth over Rs 3 crore on New Year's Eve, police said on Saturday.

A patrolling team of the Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed the accused on Friday, an official said.

The ANC's Bandra unit recovered cocaine, mephedrone and MDMA worth Rs 3.18 crore from the trio, he said.

The seized drugs were brought to the city to be sold to people at New Year parties, the official added.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 04:39 PM IST