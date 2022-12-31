Mumbai: An eventful 2023 for BMC officials as all eyes to be on infra deadlines; check out projects in pipeline

BMC headquarters | File pic

Mumbai: The year 2023 will be eventful for BMC officials as several infrastructure projects are lined up for completion. The biggest challenge for the civic body will be to meet the deadline of ambitious projects such as the Coastal Road, concretisation of 400km of roads and the Mumbai beautification project.

The elected body of public representatives, BMC dissolved on March 7, 2022. After 38 years, an administrator was appointed by the State Government. At present, all administrative and executive decisions are being taken by the administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal. However, vigilance committees have been set up in wards and zones to review the progress of civic work.

All eyes would be on the following projects:

Coastal Road 1st Phase

Nearly 70% of Phase 1 of the 10.58km Coastal Road connecting Nariman Point to Bandra-Worli Sea Link is complete. Connected through arterial roads, flyovers and underground tunnels, its deadline is Nov 2023.

Versova-Dahisar Link Road

The Phase 2 of Coastal Road – 24.29km stretch from Versova-Dahisar Link Road – will start this year. It will start from Versova and extend till Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road in Dahisar. The estimated cost of the project is Rs9,980 crore and is expected to complete by 2027-28. Additional Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “The tender process for Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road and the Dahisar-Mira Road stretch will be completed within three months, before March 2023.”

Crucial Bridges

Delisle Bridge – the only way to the Lower Parel office district for rail commuters who live in the eastern suburbs and also the East-West link for motorists and pedestrians – is expected to be completed by April 2023. It was demolished and has been under construction for the last four years. Similarly, the closure of the crucial East-West connector Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge has worsened the traffic in Andheri. On public outcry, the bridge’s deadline has been advanced to Sept 2023.

Pothole-free Mumbai

The BMC has assured a pothole-free city by way of concretisation of all roads. A highest-ever tender of Rs6000 crore to concretise 400km of roads was recently floated. The repair work of footpaths, resurfacing of roads has also been undertaken by the BMC.

Mumbai Beautification

Under this Rs1700 crore project, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has laid the foundation stone for 500 works. The project includes traffic island beautification, painting murals on walls, illumination of beaches and gardens and beautification of forts. In addition, 10,000 toilets would be constructed in slum areas. The State Government aims to complete the project by March 2023.