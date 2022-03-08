Mumbai: Amnesty scheme soon for speedy implementation of stranded slum rehabilitation projects, says Jitendra Awhad

The Maharashtra Government will soon announce an amnesty scheme for the speedy implementation of stranded 523 slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai, announced Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in the state assembly to a question raised by BJP legislator Ashish Shelar.

Awhad told the assembly that the file has submitted to the chief minister for final approval and the decision is expected soon.

‘’The amnesty scheme has been formulated with a focus on slumdwellers who should get their homes following the speedy implementation of 523 slum rehabilitation projects which have been stuck up for a number of reasons. The file has been approved by both the housing department and the chief secretary and has now gone to the chief minister for his final approval. It is expected to be duly signed and approved by the CM in the next two days,’’ said Awhad.

According to the proposed amnesty scheme, the financial institutions (FIs) approved by the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities Exchange Board of India would be allowed to complete rehabilitation projects in a limbo. In case of FIs that have already provided funds for the implementation of slum rehabilitation projects, they will be notified as joint developers.

The RBI- and SEBI-approved FIs will be exempted from the payment of 5 per cent premium. The SRA, under the amnesty scheme through advertisements in leading newspapers, will invite applications from the FIs, which will have to submit these in 45 days to take up stalled projects.

Shelar brought to Awhad’s notice that more than 40 per cent of the slum rehabilitation schemes have been stalled, as the builders have been booked under inquiries by the ED, police or the Economics Offences Wing. Of these, some builders are in custody.

‘’Hence the slum dwellers have nowhere to go. Their original homes have been demolished, the builders have stopped paying them their due rents, and hence these slum dwellers have no guardian left. And thus, in a situation like this, the government must come up with some concrete plan to ensure that these slum dwellers at least receive their due rents,’’ he said.

Shelar also asked what efforts have been put in by the government to ensure that these slum dwellers get their homes.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 03:32 PM IST