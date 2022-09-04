Mumbai: Amit Shah arrives in city for two-day visit | FPJ

The union home minister Amit Shah has arrived in city for two day visit.

Shah will visit Lalbaug cha Raja, the prominent Ganesh mandal in Mumbai, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city.

He will also visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Sunday.

Shah will also visit the official residence of CM Eknath Shinde and inaugurate an A M Naik school in Powai.

The visit of Shah, a key BJP strategist, during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected in September or October. The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding polls.