Mumbai: Amidst possibility of second COVID-19 wave, BMC postpones reopening of schools

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 924 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 2,72,449, while 1,192 more patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said.

This was the highest daily count so far this week.

Cases have registered a steady rise after 409 new coronavirus patients were detected on November 16, the lowest daily count since April.

On November 17 and 18, the city had recorded 541 and 871 new cases, respectively.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the death toll increased to 10,624 with 12 fresh fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours.

The city has conducted 17.22 lakh COVID-19 tests since February 3, 2020.

According to the civic body, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,49,903, about 92 per cent of the tally, with 1,192more people getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city has dropped to 8,474 after removal of 2,671 duplicate and other town cases from the list during a reconciliation process, it said.

The BMC said Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID- 19 cases is 310 days, while the average growth rate is at 0.22 per cent.

According to BMC's data, the city has 439 containment zones and 4,491sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the infection.



