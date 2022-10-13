Mumbai: Amid tussle between Thackeray-Shinde faction, prohibitory orders issued from Oct 16; read full order here

PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Police on Thursday anoounced that a curfew shall be imposed from October 16 to October 30 in the city ahead of Diwali festival and Andheri by-election. The city police has issued the order to prevent law and order due to the ongoing tension between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray group.

Sanjay Latkar, Deputy police commissioner has issued these orders which also mentions that gathering of five or more persons is prohibited from October 16 to 30.

While, any processions in Mumbai will have to take a permission from the Mumbai Police and usage of loudspeakers, instruments, bands and bursting of firecrackers has also been prohibited in any procession.

Strict action shall be initiated against those who will violate the orders.

What has been exempted from the order?

Wedding ceremonies, funeral processions, as well as meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other organizations and associations, social gatherings, theatres, educational institutions have been exempted from the curfew order.

Ahead of Andheri by-elections, the dispute between Thackeray and Shinde group has gone to extremes which has created tension in Mumbai. While, the markets are getting crowded as the festival of Diwali is inching closer and so the orders have been issued in the city.