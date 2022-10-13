e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Amid tussle between Thackeray-Shinde faction, prohibitory orders issued from Oct 16; read full order here

Mumbai: Amid tussle between Thackeray-Shinde faction, prohibitory orders issued from Oct 16; read full order here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
PTI/Kunal Patil
Follow us on

Mumbai Police on Thursday anoounced that a curfew shall be imposed from October 16 to October 30 in the city ahead of Diwali festival and Andheri by-election. The city police has issued the order to prevent law and order due to the ongoing tension between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray group.

Sanjay Latkar, Deputy police commissioner has issued these orders which also mentions that gathering of five or more persons is prohibited from October 16 to 30.

While, any processions in Mumbai will have to take a permission from the Mumbai Police and usage of loudspeakers, instruments, bands and bursting of firecrackers has also been prohibited in any procession.

Strict action shall be initiated against those who will violate the orders.

What has been exempted from the order?

Wedding ceremonies, funeral processions, as well as meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other organizations and associations, social gatherings, theatres, educational institutions have been exempted from the curfew order.

Ahead of Andheri by-elections, the dispute between Thackeray and Shinde group has gone to extremes which has created tension in Mumbai. While, the markets are getting crowded as the festival of Diwali is inching closer and so the orders have been issued in the city.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Inspector booked by Anti-Corruption Bureau in graft case
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation

Mumbai updates: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation

Mumbai: Amid tussle between Thackeray-Shinde faction, prohibitory orders issued from Oct 16; read...

Mumbai: Amid tussle between Thackeray-Shinde faction, prohibitory orders issued from Oct 16; read...

Healthcare services should reach all Thanekars, says TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi

Healthcare services should reach all Thanekars, says TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi

Mumbai: Metro 2A, 7 pass design and standard testing; may start soon

Mumbai: Metro 2A, 7 pass design and standard testing; may start soon

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation