Mumbai: Amid surge in Covid cases, city records more number of vaccinations in December as compared to November

Amid the surge in covid and omicron cases across Mumbai, the number of people getting vaccinated in the city has increased by 13.39 per cent in December compared to November. As per the statistics, 16.99 lakh beneficiaries were administered covid-19 vaccine in November which increased to 19.26 lakh in December. Moreover, 107.55 per cent in Mumbai have taken the first dose of covid vaccine, while 86.15 per cent are fully vaccinated until December 30. Civic and health officials have attributed this to the fear amongst the citizens of contracting infections following which people started taking the covid-19 doses. However the civic body also speeds up the vaccination drive by reaching people in slums and creating awareness.

Dr Mala Kaneria, Consultant department of Infectious Diseases at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre said there has been a major surge in vaccinations in the last week of December, where around 63 lakh doses have been dispensed as against less than 40 lakhs in early November. This increase has been observed in both government and private hospitals and with this speed, it is expected that Maharashtra may attain near 100% vaccination by March 2022.

“This spike in vaccinations has been observed in other countries too and has been primarily attributed to the fear of the variant Omicron and the increase in cases. Another possible reason is the announcement of the introduction of the precautionary or booster dose for the high risk groups, which may be compelling people to come forward for their first and second doses,” Dr Kaneria concluded.

Meanwhile, the civic body has set a target of completing a 100 per cent vaccination mark across the maximum city by January 26, amid the threat of the Omicron variant, and the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large. According to BMC officials, there are a total of about 92,36,500 eligible citizens to be vaccinated, the civic body has stated(both doses).

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they have taken several measures to speed up the vaccination drive in the city considering there were many myths related to covid-19 vaccine. Moreover they had taken various initiative such as vaccines on wheels in slum areas and creating awareness.

“Definitely there has been an increase in the vaccination drive due to the collective efforts taken by the health officers at the ward levels due to which we can vaccinate 100 per cent of Mumbai population with the first dose. Moreover people believe in mouth to mouth promotion due to which they have come forward for the vaccination. As the cases started to surge we directed the ward officers to conduct vaccination drives aggressively and reach those who are in the waiting list for the first and second dose of covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:40 PM IST