Mumbai

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:35 PM IST

Mumbai: Amid spread of Delta plus and threat of third COVID-19 wave, MVA govt denies permission for customary Dahi Handi celebrations

Sanjay Jog
Mumbai: MVA govt denies permission for customary Dahi Handi celebrations considering threat of Delta plus and third wave | AFP File Photo

Amidst the spread of the Delta plus variant and the threat of the third COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government has denied permission for customary Dahi Handi celebrations.

The decsion was taken after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the representatives of Mumbai Dahi Handi Coordination Committee from the state via video conferencing today.

Various Dahi Handi Mandals had requested the state government to allow them to hold Dahi Handi events during Janmashtami on a small scale.

Janamashtami, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna on Earth is often observed with numerous rituals of which 'Dahi-Handi' is one of the most prominent.

Also known as the 'Gopalakala,' 'Dahi-Handi' is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of 'Maakhan Chori' or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord's childhood stories. It is observed on the next day of Janamashtami.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:35 PM IST
