Mumbai: Amid spike in cases, govt activates 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per a PTI report, Girish Mahajan, Medical Education Minister, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded 949 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while six more patients succumbed to the infection. The state had recorded 505 cases and zero fatalities on Monday.

Hospitals equipped with all necessary equipments

Mahajan said, "Amid rising cases, the state has activated 25 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals under the Medical Education and Research department. There are 5,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, more than 2,000 ventilators, 62 liquid medical oxygen and 37 PSA plants. Some 2,000 jumbo and 6,000 small oxygen cylinders have been kept ready by the department in case of emergency."

The hospitals had on April 10 and 11 conducted mock drills, the minister said. These hospitals can conduct 30,000 tests in a day if required.

"One of the useful measures for restricting COVID-19 spread is wearing a mask during duty hours. I have asked doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to use masks in hospitals," he said.