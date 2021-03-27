Mumbai: Amid rise in number of cases, Mumbaikars gear up for a low-key Holi

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across Mumbai, citizens have geared up for a low-key Holi celebration this year. With Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announcing a ban on Holi celebrations and public gatherings, several housing societies and resident organisations has urged its members for not celebrating holi in and around the premises.

Dhaval Shah - founder and spokesperson of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association (LOCA) that has more than 500 residential buildings registered under it, has said that this year all the members of the society have decided to not step out.

"Even if BMC had not a imposed a ban, then also most of the residents wouldn't have stepped out, because cases are rising rapidly and our ward presently has the highest active case tally in Mumbai," Shah told FPJ.

Furthermore he mentioned that after the BMC issued circulation of banning Holi celebrations this year, there was an ambiguity amongst Mumbaikars whether Rang Panchami was also banned.

"The BMC had later clarified that both holi and Rangpanchami celebrations are banned across the city and this should be implemented during other festivals as well, as long as the cases are there," he added.

Suraj Chavan - member of Citizen's Association of Borivli (CAOB) said that since last two weeks, swimming pools, community halls and gyms have been shut down for the members in view of cases.

"There is no chance of allowing Holi gathering at society premises, because all the pools, community halls have been shut down as there are covid cases in several buildings," Chavan told FPJ.

Rakesh Gupta another resident from Kandivli said that in view of the rising cases housing societies have again started imposing strict lockdown curbs in the building.

"Many housing societies I know have started imposing voluntary lockdown during weekends and festivals to avoid unnecessary gathering, I am sure this will continue during Holi as well," Gupta said.