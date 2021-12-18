Mumbai: Amid rise in CNG prices, taxi unions revise demand for increasing base fare

After CNG prices rose by Rs 2/kg on Friday, the Mumbai taxi unions have revised their demand for increasing the base fare for kaali peeli taxis to Rs 30 compared to the prevailing fare of Rs 25. The unions say CNG cab drivers are suffering a daily loss of Rs 120 due to hike in CNG prices for the sixth time.

This is the 6th increase in CNG prices this year. In February, when the price was increased for the first time, the CNG price was at Rs 49.40/kg. The latest increase has taken the price to Rs 63.50/kg.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) had on Friday announced the hike in prices of CNG by Rs 2 per kg, which will directly affect around 8 lakh consumers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region including taxi and auto drivers.

This means in the calendar year to date, CNG prices (in Mumbai) have risen by as much as Rs 14 per kg, causing much concern to personal transport owners as well as commercial vehicle operators.

In a letter written to Ashish Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary of Maharashtra, on December 8th AL Quadros, General secretary of Mumbai Taximen’s Union requested to revise the minimum fare of black and yellow taxi from existing fare 25 to Rs 30.

"The taxi driver have no other option but to dump the their taxis on the road instead of operating on the loss of Rs 120 daily " said AL Quadros.

After the first 1.5 km, passengers presently pay Rs 17 per km now. Taxi operators are now demanding that this be increased by Rs 3 per km to make their daily trips viable.

Now we are incurring a loss of Rs 100 to 120 per day," said Ramesh Singh ( 42) , who has been earning a living by driving a kaali-peeli for more than two decades in the city.

Similarly KK Tiwari leader of BJP taxi rickshaw cell said, " State Government should think twice about the recent price hike in the CNG otherwise we will force to agitate "

56 year old Jokhan Ram Dubey, who is operating taxi in Mumbai since 1985 ,is now finding it difficult to make ends meet. “My income has dropped around 25 percent due to hike in the price of CNG in recent past. Now it's tough to survive." said Dubey.

Similarly Ramakbal ( 44) another taxi driver , who is operating Kali-Peeli taxi in the city since 1998 said, " In current scenario no any taxi can survive with his family in Mumbai . Earlier I used to run my taxi around 8 to 9 hours daily , but now I need to work more than 12 hours "

Recent price hike

8 February Rs 1.50 per kg

4 October Rs 2.59 per kg

14 October Rs Rs. 2.30/Kg

26 November Rs 3.96 per kg,

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:15 PM IST