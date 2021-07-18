Mumbai: Amid orange alert, CM asks BMC & agencies to be vigilant

Hours after the casualties reported in three landslides in the city and an orange alert was issued by the weather bureau for heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, directed the BMC and all other agencies to be vigilant and work in a coordinated manner to tackle any untoward incident.

At the virtual meeting with senior officers from several agencies, the CM asked the BMC to pay more attention and take measures, especially in residential colonies and other settlements where landslides may take place. Besides, he asked them to alert power companies to be vigilant as there are a large number of colonies situated under the transmission towers.

Uddhav directed the BMC and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority to quickly shift residents from dilapidated buildings as they get damaged due to heavy rains. He said to avoid any untoward incidents; residents need to be shifted to safer places at the earliest.

The CM said the agencies need to keep a close vigil, especially after the BMC’s purification system had to be shutdown, along with power supply, as a precaution step immediately after water entered the Bhandup complex.

“Given that the intensity of the rain on June 9 and during the wee hours of July 18, it should be seen that the water pumping system should remain functional and the staff will continue to work even at night,” he said.

“All agencies must have rescue squads ready and ask their respective control rooms to stay in touch with each other,” said Thackeray. He further noted that doctors and medical teams from Covid care Center and field hospitals must be ready to help.

Uddhav asked the BMC and MMRDA to take all the necessary measures to clear water-logging in order to prevent water-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and leptospirosis.

Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked the BMC to soon start fever clinics to provide treatment for people affected by water-borne diseases, especially during this pandemic.

He suggested that the BMC must conduct a study through IIT to strengthen walls at sites where there is a possibility of a landslide.

Meanwhile, Mumbai District Guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said that the next three days are important and care must be taken to ensure smooth flow of water in greater Mumbai.

He also asked companies to take precautionary measures to ensure that the power lines and their poles remain in good condition and do not cause electric shock.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that the civic administration has stepped up vigil at possible places where landslides can take place. He added that steps are being taken to relocate and rehabilitate citizens.