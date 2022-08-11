Mumbai: Amid mild showers, public transport remains unaffected | AFP

Mumbai: After intense rains at a few locations around midnight, Mumbai witnessed moderate rain coupled with gusty winds on Wednesday. The city received 25 mm of rainfall while the eastern suburbs recorded 21 mm and the western suburb had 19mm of rainfall during the nine hours from 8 am to 6 pm on Wednesday.

No waterlogging was reported while the local trains and BEST bus services were running smoothly. But, the gusty winds took a toll on 43 trees, fortunately, no injuries were reported. The trees in the western and eastern suburbs were more affected as a total of 36 of them got uprooted in this region.

The heavy rains returned to the city after a dry spell of a few days on Monday. The Santacruz observatory received just 7 mm of rainfall till Tuesday evening. According to IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded 10 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz observatory recorded 37.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

The city recorded 26.87 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs received 31.38 mm and 33.06 mm of downpour, respectively, in the same period. So far, the city and suburbs have received 63.12 per cent of total rainfall of this season, said the data from BMC's disaster management cell.

Despite the rain in the city, no major water logging was reported on the track in the suburban section of the city.

However, a banner from the advertisement hoarding fell off on the overhead wire between Byculla and Sandhurst Road, resulting in a Dombivli-bound slow local train getting stuck for around 25 minutes.

Consequently, three local trains were cancelled and around 15 trains were delayed up to 15 minutes. Speaking about the incident, senior CR official said,

“Possibly, the banner fell down because of winds but it was timely removed from the overhead wire. Hence, trains of other lines were unaffected. Local services of the Western line were also running as per schedule.”

Similarly, BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said that the bus services were running normally on Wednesday. When queried about the Tuesday accident, he said that the reason behind the mishap will be known only after a reportis submitted by the inquiry committee.

Meanwhile, good rainfall has been recorded in the catchment areas of the lakes located in the Thane district. The seven lakes now have 13,49,228 million litres of water stock to their total capacity of 14.47 millionlitres. The water stock is sufficient for 350 days.