Mumbai: Amid lockdown, MSRDC works in 'mobile' phase

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which has initiated big-ticket infrastructure projects like the Versova-Bandra Sea Link and the Samruddhi Mahamarg corridor among others, is now in the work-on-phone mode amid the lockdown. Vijay Waghmare, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC, in a telephonic interview to The Free Press Journal's correspondent Sweety Adimulam clarified that since all these projects are based on the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, cost escalation will not happen.

Q: During the lockdown how is MSRDC managing workflow? How many permissions have you given ?

All work and work permissions are being carried out as per centre and state lockdown guidelines. The office staff is coordinated everything through mobile phones.

Mumbai may be the hot spot of coronavirus cases, yet most of the MSRDC projects are out of Mumbai region and hence the engineers and other officials are doing field work and regular monitoring.

Q:What are preventive measures adopted on construction sites?

On all our project sites the concerned contractors have been strictly asked to follow safety measures. Workers are asked to use masks to prevent spread of virus.

Q: MSRDC has undertaken big budget infra projects like Mumbai Pune augmentation, Versova-Bandra sea link, Samruddhi Mahamarg corridor; due to lockdown has the work slowed down? Will it impact project deadlines and costs ?

I won't say the project work has stalled. Projects works are going on even during lockdown. However, as there is no free flow project work is hampered. We were supposed to extend timelines.

However, we are confident to meet deadlines of all initiated projects. Project cost escalation won't arise as all our projects are on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model and it does not have escalation clause. As force majeure has come into force due to pandemic, under legal consequences the decision will be taken as and when needed.

Q: Is government planning to compensate the toll operators?

No toll collection operator has reached out to us asking for compensation. Moreover, whatever conditions are in the agreement those will be followed. Usually the tenure of toll collection given to the operator is extended under the available legal provisions during such emergency situations.