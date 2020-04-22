Mumbai: Amid lockdow BMC starts pre-monsoon preparations including desilting of nullahs, resurfacing roads

Mumbai: Amid prevalent chaos and lockdown owing to coronavirus outbreak in the city, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun its pre-monsoon preparations including desilting of nullahs, resurfacing roads, etc.
The civic body has clarified that it wants to avoid accidents, flooding, waterlogging, and diseases during rains. On Tuesday, teams of BMC's stormwater drain department carried out desilting and cleaning of Mithi River and another major stormwater drains in the city.
"Every year pre-monsoon preparation begins in the first week of April. The only new thing this year is all the work will be carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak," said a senior BMC official.
Last week, the civic body called in 2500 workers and restarted as many as 112 works including repairing of roads, bridges, and desilting of stormwater drains. "Most of the roads were left dug up, desilting of nullahs plays an important role in pre-monsoon work.
We need to ensure that even with coronavirus around we cannot let the city flood. Hence, we have started the pre-monsoon and a few other projects that need to complete before the onset of monsoon," said a senior BMC official.
