Mumbai: Amid lockdow BMC starts pre-monsoon preparations including desilting of nullahs, resurfacing roads

Mumbai: Amid prevalent chaos and lockdown owing to coronavirus outbreak in the city, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun its pre-monsoon preparations including desilting of nullahs, resurfacing roads, etc.

The civic body has clarified that it wants to avoid accidents, flooding, waterlogging, and diseases during rains. On Tuesday, teams of BMC's stormwater drain department carried out desilting and cleaning of Mithi River and another major stormwater drains in the city.

"Every year pre-monsoon preparation begins in the first week of April. The only new thing this year is all the work will be carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak," said a senior BMC official.