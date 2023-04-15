Mumbai: Ambitious jewellery store worker seeking to open own shop loses ₹30 Lakh

Representational image |

A man working with a jeweller at Opera House was duped of Rs30 lakh on the pretext of getting a head-start to his own business in Kolkata. The complainant, Mahavir Rawal, 33, has been working with the jeweller in Mumbai for the last 15 years.

Accused introduced self as owner of KD jewellers

Rawal, during his work, became acquainted with a jeweller from Kolkata who introduced himself as KD, the purported owner of KD Jewellers. After frequent visits, KD encouraged the complainant to open his own store by buying his newly crafted designs.

'KD' goes MIA after taking ₹30 lakh

Gaining Rawal’s trust, KD took ₹30 lakh on April 12 to supply the ornaments and gave him another person’s phone number for the actual delivery in Kolkata. Rawal asked one of his friends there to collect the ornaments but that number was not reachable. He also found KD’s phone switched off.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.