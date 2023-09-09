Mumbai: AMAB Demands To Scrap Wet Lease System And Restore BEST's Public Buses

FPJ

Mumbai: Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB), a forum of citizens for transport, has asked the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) administration to scrap wet lease system and introduce its owned buses. Currently, the BEST operates around 3,000 buses out of these, around 1,600 buses owned by different contractors and operated by BEST under wet lease system.

According to the forum, most wet lease contractors do not follow the maintenance system properly resulting in a rise in cases of bus fire. Passengers are also being forced to face other problems like malfunctioning in the cooling system in AC buses.

Strengthing the public transport system in the city

For the last six years, the forum has been raising voices for strengthing the public transport system in the city.

“Not many years ago, BEST was widely regarded as an exemplary public bus system in India. In just ten years, the BMC and the BEST management have successfully demonstrated how such a system can be reduced to shambles. It has dismantled an affordable and reliable transport system, and put in its place an unreliable and unsafe network of buses owned, staffed and operated by various private contractors. The justification has been ‘efficiency and viability’ but the result has been operational and financial disarray,” said Vidyadhar Date, Convenor of 'Aamchi Mumbai' Aamchi BEST'.

Demand for merger of BEST budget in the BMC’s main budget

While addressing a press conference on Friday co-convenor of the forum, Hussain Indorewala demanded merger of BEST budget in the BMC’s main budget.

“Affordable public transport is our basic right. Subsidise BEST bus service as part of the BMC budget. The BMC is the wealthiest municipal corporation in India and has large reserves, including substantial reserves not tied to any specific purpose. BEST bus transport has always received a financial subsidy from the BEST’s electricity division. It must now be subsidised directly by the owner of the whole undertaking, the BMC,” he said.

“Scrap the contractor 'Raj' in BEST and restore BEST services to full strength,” he said adding that public transport is an essential service, not a business. Discontinue contractor-operated wet lease buses and restore the BEST to a fully public fleet.

"Universal access ought to be the primary goal of transport planning. Resume all discontinued bus routes" further added Indorewala.

“It seems that the BEST management aims, explicitly, to reconfigure BEST as a 'feeder service' to the new METRO system. This is an oblique admission that the bus system is a cheaper and more preferred option for Mumbaikars, and the only way to make the Metro ridership respectable is to dismantle the BEST as a core transport service. Consequently, longer bus routes that have served commuters for decades have been discontinued, making long-distance travel by bus a torture, and further overburdening the suburban railway system. We therefore demand a resumption of all long-distance BEST routes,” said another member of the forum.

“In recent months, at least three contractor-operated buses have caught fire, due to which the safety and reliability of BEST services have become a serious concern. One more contractor was terminated due to safety issues and another abruptly pulled out. The only way to improve the service is to restore BEST to a fully public fleet,” said Jagnarayan Kahar, another member of the forum.

Demand for substantial increase in the number of buses

Demanding the substantial increase in the number of buses, he said, “In 2010-2011 BEST had 4,385 public buses on the road. Since then, the number of BEST-owned buses have declined to approximately 3000 today out of this number of buses owned by BEST is barely 1400, rest around 1600 buses belong to different contractors on wet lease.

The forum said the monetisation of BEST bus depots will not only help builders grab prime public land, but will also make it close to impossible for BEST to revert back to a fully public system. Monetization of bus depots will be the last nail in the coffin of Mumbai's once-acclaimed public bus system.

