Mumbai: Always met Deshmukh for official purposes, Vaze tells Chandiwal panel

Suspended cop Sachin Vaze on Wednesday told the state-appointed one member high-level enquiry commission that he had met former home minister Anil Deshmukh officially. He said that he doesn't remember whether he ever met the senior NCP leader unofficially.

Vaze was deposing before the commission chaired by Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal in presence of Deshmukh, who too was brought before the panel from Arthur Road jail.

Advocate Anita Castellino for Deshmukh sought to know from Vaze as to who usually is present when the home minister is to be briefed. He said it depends on the order of the minister himself.

Further, Castellino asked if he met Deshmukh officially. "There were official messages and, accordingly, I met him," Vaze replied, adding, "Whenever I was called for official purposes, official discussions occurred."

"Were you called for unofficial purposes or work?" Castellino asked, to which Vaze responded, "I do not remember."

Meanwhile, Justice Chandiwal asked the police authorities not to produce both, Deshmukh and Vaze, on the same date as there might be another controversy if the duo spoke to each other.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:37 PM IST