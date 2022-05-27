e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Along with school kids, BMC walks the talk on tree caring

The drive was aimed at sensitising kids about the importance of nurturing nature, while living in urban jungle

Sherine RajUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, the BMC’s garden department has conducted a ‘tree walk’ with the students of Mulund’s Nalanda school.

The sensitising initiative was undertaken on Tuesday to make kids aware of the importance of trees and the urgent need to conserve nature.

The walk gains great strides as conserving and preserving the environment is very important in an industrial and bustling city like Mumbai.

Speaking about the campaign, garden department head Jeetendra Pardeshi, said, "We are doing this activity for the awareness of all Mumbaikars. It's aimed at educating masses about climate changes and measures to mitigate the same.”

The rising level of carbon dioxide in the air is a matter of great concern in this changing climate and if every person in Mumbai cooperates, it will definitely help in reducing the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increasing the oxygen content, he added.

Elaborating about the drive, Garden Department Assistant Superintendent Jagdish Mukund Bhoir said the students were educated about different trees like native and foreign. They also learnt how the flowering of trees takes place, what is the importance of trees and what kind of measures can be taken to take care of them.

“We showed the students different types of trees in their school, then took them for a walk in the nearby areas. To make them understand the micro forestation in a city like Mumbai, they were also taken to a park where trees were grown in the Miyawaki technique."

The kids were also taught how to conduct de-concretisation of trees, how to avoid nailing of trees, how to take care of them in our societies and vicinities.

“The children enjoyed the program and we look forward to conducting such programs in several other schools of the city," Bhoir added.

The civic body has planned to undertake the drive in different schools across the city’s 24 wards till June 5.

Read Also
Mumbai: City finding its own way to preserve biodiversity amid growing concrete jungle; 4 lakh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Along with school kids, BMC walks the talk on tree caring

RECENT STORIES

Chinese visa scam: Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI for second day

Chinese visa scam: Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI for second day

Thane: Case against school headmistress, woman clerk for misappropriating funds worth over Rs 20...

Thane: Case against school headmistress, woman clerk for misappropriating funds worth over Rs 20...

Mumbai: Eastern Freeway named after former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh

Mumbai: Eastern Freeway named after former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh

Karnataka: Two held after Hindu youth killed in Kalaburagi over interfaith relationship

Karnataka: Two held after Hindu youth killed in Kalaburagi over interfaith relationship

Mumbai: YouTuber who committed thefts to fund lavish lifestyle arrested

Mumbai: YouTuber who committed thefts to fund lavish lifestyle arrested